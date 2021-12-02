NCOC approves booster dose for three categories

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held a session to discuss the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country.

The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal. SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan also attended the meeting, whereas the provincial health ministers and chief secretaries attended the session virtually. The forum was briefed on the Covid-19 positivity ratio, disease prevalence, number of deaths and new admissions. The forum discussed in detail, the overall city-wise Covid-19 vaccination process. The forum agreed upon taking strict measures regarding the obligatory vaccination regime.

It was discussed during the meeting that the vaccination teams should be deployed at various public spots to vaccinate the individuals on the spot. It was decided that the special campaign will be run for the implementation of obligatory regime starting from December 1 onwards.

The forum instructed the provinces and authorities concerned to show zero tolerance policy regarding the obligatory vaccination regime. Call centres have been established to reach out the people who have not got their second dose. A total of 40 call centres have been established across the country, while these numbers will also be increased to ensure the second dose of vaccine.

Later, delivering their presentations, the provincial health ministers and the chief secretaries briefed the forum about the initiatives taken to boost up the vaccination campaign, improving testing numbers and establishment of call centres.

It was decided in the meeting that all the provinces will start the vaccination outreach campaign immediately to get the vaccination targets. The provincial representatives also emphasised the need to focus on new variant of coronavirus, Omicron and suggested to take necessary measures on the airports to check the vaccination status and testing of the expatriates.

The forum approved the booster dose administration for three categories, which include the healthcare workers, above 50 years and immunocompromised. The dose will be free of cost and it can be administered six months after the last dose of vaccine.

It was also emphasised that the Omicron variant is spreading fast across the world and only protection against it is vaccination. In addition, it was also emphasised that the basic SOPs, including wearing of mask, social distancing and hand washing should be ensured.