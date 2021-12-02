 
Thursday December 02, 2021
Nigeria boat disaster kills 29

By AFP
December 02, 2021
Nigeria boat disaster kills 29

KANO, Nigeria: An overloaded boat carrying dozens of passengers, mostly children aged eight to 15, capsized late on Tuesday in northwest Nigeria’s Kano state, a rescue agency spokesman said. “We have recovered 29 bodies... and rescued seven passengers.