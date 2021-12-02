Hurt not the earth

On the one hand, the government is planning for a greener Pakistan, and on the other side we are failing to protect our trees. Due to a shortage of gas, people burn wood. They do not realise the importance of protecting forests.
Different mafias steal or cut trees for timber. Real-estate businesses torch farms and cut trees for clearing land for construction. Carelessness by farmers who burn their waste crops often results in wildfires. The forest department should plant trees on government land and roadsides. Newly planted trees take approximately four to five years to grow so both the older and newer plantations should be protected as trees play an important role in protecting a place from natural disasters like rains and droughts.
Gull Bhutto
Ubauro
