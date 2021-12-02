Disenchanted

The mini-budget that complies with the IMF’s conditions is expected to trigger hyperinflation followed by recession. That economic difficulties are exacerbating is corroborated by the government’s relief at the inflow of Saudi assistance.

From a holistic perspective, the national economy will continue to be at risk unless key positions are allotted to persons with acute knowledge of managing the nation’s economic affairs. It seems that the country is on a course of self-destruction. The narrative of bravery, valour and sacrifice no longer enthrals people. There is also a growing fear that the country might revert to neo-colonialism – albeit through proxy. The best way to strengthen and protect the country is through a strong economy. Nuclear arsenal is just a supplementary weapon.

Arif Majeed

Karachi