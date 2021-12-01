Jirga claims innocent people booked in FIR

CHARSADDA: A jirga here on Tuesday claimed that innocent people were nominated in the first information reports for ransacking a police station during a protest against the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khalid Khan presided over the jirga. Former provincial minister Arshad Umarzai, former Nazim Musa Khan, former tehsil nazim Yahya Khan, Qaisar Jamal of Qaumi Watan Party and other local politicians attended the jirga.
Speaking on the occasion, they said that innocent people were booked in the FIR for attacking and torching the Mandani Police Station. Angry people torched the police station in Mandani when a mentally retarded person allegedly torched a copy of the Holy Quran.
The accused was arrested by the police, but the people were asking the cops to hand over the accused to them. The police had taken the accused to an undisclosed location for his safety. It was learnt that the man accusing of committing the blasphemous act was said to be mentally unstable.
