NAB chief approves promotion of DGs to BS-21

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has approved the promotion of seven Director-Generals (BS-20 to 21) of Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sukkur and Quetta.

As per the notification, DG NAB Rawalpindi from BS-20 to 21, DG Lahore Major (Retd) Shahzad Saleem BS-20 to 21, DG Sukkur Mirza Muhammad Irfan Baig BS-20 to 21 and DG Balochistan Farmanullah BS-20 to 21.

The NAB chief also promoted Director-General (look after basis) A&P Division NAB Headquarters Masood Alam Khan from BS-20 to 21, Director-General (look after basis) T&R NAB Headquarters Mirza Sultan Muhammad Saleem BS-20 to 21 and Director-General (Operations) HRM Division NAB Headquarters BS-20 to 21.