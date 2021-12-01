Training for photojournalists held

Islamabad: A training session for photojournalists, held at the National Press Club, organised by Rawalpindi Islamabad Photo Journalists Association (RIPJA) for its members to enhance their professional skills, gain better and more respectable employment opportunities, says a press release.
Photojournalists can significantly increase their income by learning the latest technology, said Digital Media Expert Mansoor Waheed MalikThrough digital media, the journalists can sell photos and videos to newspapers around the world, he said while addressing
On the occasion, NPC President Shakeel Anjum said that he wished to be a part of this workshop but due to some unavoidable reasons he could not participate in it. He also appreciated President RIPJA Sohail Malik and his team for serving the community.
