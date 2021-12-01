Tajik President’s book launched

LAHORE: Punjab University hosted the launching ceremony of book “The Tajiks in the Mirror of History” authored by Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan here Tuesday.
The book has been translated into Urdu language and published by Punjab University. Ambassador of Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan Ismatullo Nasredin was the chief guest on this occasion. The ceremony was jointly organised by Embassy of Tajikistan, PU Regional Integration Centre and Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad.
