Air quality index may worsen in 24 hours

LAHORE: Smog continued to grip the City here Tuesday while Met office warned that the air quality index may deteriorate further in the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most areas. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, smog/fog was likely to intensify in plain areas of Punjab while, light rain may occur in Gilgit-Baltistan. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 8.3°C and maximum was 24.4°C.