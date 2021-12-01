Air quality index may worsen in 24 hours

LAHORE: Smog continued to grip the City here Tuesday while Met office warned that the air quality index may deteriorate further in the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most areas. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, smog/fog was likely to intensify in plain areas of Punjab while, light rain may occur in Gilgit-Baltistan. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 8.3°C and maximum was 24.4°C.
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case by...
LAHORE: Punjab University hosted the launching ceremony of book “The Tajiks in the Mirror of History” authored by...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday awarded three-year jail term to Syed Aswar Ali Shah, former cashier of Mayo...
LAHORE: In an operation against illegal constructions, Lahore Development Authority razed several buildings in...
LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited organised an E-Kachehri for natural gas customers at its head office on...
LAHORE:Minister for Environment Muhammad Rizwan has said environment is a concern for all and everyone should play...