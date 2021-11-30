PPP demands probe into Rs40 billion corona fund irregularities

ISLAMABAD: PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman On Monday demanded a probe into irregularities in the Corona fund and questioned why the accountability institutions were still silent on more than Rs 40 billion irregularities.

“The opposition did not make allegations over Rs 40 billion Corona relief fund as these irregularities have been confirmed in the audit report of the Auditor-General of Pakistan,” she said while calling for a probe.

Sherry Rehman said the PPP has repeatedly asked the government in Parliament about the Corona Fund scam the government never responded. ‘Those who always hold others accountable, escaping transparency,” she said.

The PPP Vice President said the government also did not provide details of expenditures for the audit. “This is just a trailer of corruption as the whole movie is still left. The government did not spare even the Corona fund, which is taxpayers’ money.”