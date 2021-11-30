Buzdar takes notice of modelling at Kartarpur Gurdwara

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of an incident of modelling on the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur and sought a report from the chief secretary. The CM directed to hold an inquiry adding that action be initiated against the staff that allowed modelling.

The government fully respects the sentiments of every minority community in Pakistan and is saddened over hurting the emotions of the Sikh community, he maintained. He directed to initiate investigation into the incident and take action against the delinquents and justice should not only be done but also be conspicuous.