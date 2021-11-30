Buzdar takes notice of modelling at Kartarpur Gurdwara

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of an incident of modelling on the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur and sought a report from the chief secretary. The CM directed to hold an inquiry adding that action be initiated against the staff that allowed modelling.
The government fully respects the sentiments of every minority community in Pakistan and is saddened over hurting the emotions of the Sikh community, he maintained. He directed to initiate investigation into the incident and take action against the delinquents and justice should not only be done but also be conspicuous.
LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti Monday suspended three-month sentence each, handed down to...
NEW DELHI: India’s parliament voted on Monday to scrap the agricultural reform laws that sparked a year of huge...
KARACHI: The gas supply to the CNG sector will remain suspended for more than two months starting December 1, the Sui...
NEW YORK: Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc., is stepping down, ceding the...
ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and noted economic analyst Muhammad Ziauddin passed away on Monday after a brief illness...
BRUSSELS: Taliban asked for help in keeping Afghanistan’s airports running in weekend talks with EU officials that...