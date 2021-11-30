Mini-budget on IMF terms to be risk for national security, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: PMLN President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the government had again proved to be a liar with another mini-budget on the IMF terms.

He said that the government had played a criminal role. The report of bringing mini-budget on the terms of IMF is a threat to Pakistan’s national security. He said that he had repeatedly warned that this proved to be a conspiracy against the economic sovereignty of Pakistan. The slave and the governor will be made viceroys of the IMF.

PMLN president said that the consequences of current conditions of IMF could be dangerous as there are fears of paralysis of Pakistan’s defence capability and government system in future, Imran Niazi should resign insteadof bringing mini-budget. He said that the coalition parties of the government should stand against the mini-budget in the national interest.

The leader of the opposition said that together with the united opposition, they would fight against the mini-budget and would block the way of the government. He further said that mini-budget is a death knell for the nation which is suffering from inflation. Petrol, electricity and gas will become more expensive with the mini-budget as it will be impossible for the nation to live. He also said that poverty had crossed the line of oppression, increase in taxes would further destroy business and shrink the economy. Shehbaz Sharif said that the doomsday of inflation had come, salvation from tyrannical government is the only salvation for the nation.