Lifting of ban on trucks via Lowari Tunnel sought

CHITRAL: A prominent religious, political and social figure on Monday asked the government to lift the ban on heavy vehicles to transport goods and edibles via Lowari Tunnel to facilitate the residents of the remote district.

Talking to reporters, Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir said that residents of Chitral had to bring their goods and edibles in heavy vehicles from across the country but the deputy commissioner of Upper Dir did not allow them to pass through the Lowari Tunnel due to reasons best known to them.

He said that the poor residents then rented light vehicles to transport their goods and edibles to the respective areas via Lowari Tunnel, which cost them exorbitantly in the already prevailing price-hike.

Qari Jamal Abdul Nasir alleged that the district administration of Upper Dir, owners of hotels and light vehicles and staff of the National Highway Authority were involved in the exploitation of people of Chitral, which should be stopped forthwith.

He appealed to the prime minister, KP chief minister and high-ups of NHA to allow the loaded heavy vehicles to pass through the Lowari Tunnel so the residents of Chitral could transport their goods and edibles to their respective areas with ease