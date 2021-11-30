 
Tuesday November 30, 2021
By AFP
November 30, 2021
Kyrgyz vote

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Opposition parties in Kyrgyzstan cried foul on Monday after an automated count bedevilled by technical issues showed them losing in a parliamentary election. Dozens of supporters of four opposition parties had gathered outside the offices of the Central Election Commission in the capital Bishkek, with police watching on.