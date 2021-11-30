‘HIV infection’

 
Tuesday November 30, 2021
World

By AFP
November 30, 2021
PARIS: Infection rates of HIV are not slowing fast enough to reach the goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030, a report by the United Nations group to fight the disease said on Monday. Published two days ahead of World AIDS Day, the report by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS said shortcomings in the pandemic response can also be seen in the fight against the decades-old disease.