ZU introduces first VR Dental Simulator in Pakistan

Karachi: Ziauddin University (ZU) has introduced Pakistan’s first ever Virtual Reality (VR) Dental Simulators known as Virteasy Dental. It’s a powerful tool which is installed in the Digital Dental Lab at the Ziauddin University, College of Dentistry.
Dr. Asim Hussain, Chancellor Ziauddin University inaugurated the VR Dental Simulator laboratory which enhances the educational standards and makes Ziauddin University a technology leader in Pakistan.
While addressing the management of Ziauddin University, Dr. Asim Hussain said “Ziauddin is a health, sport and has been at the forefront of growth innovation and digitalization and this is the 3rd project this year that we have done for digitalization”.
“The VR Dental Simulator is the most technologically advanced 3D dental visualization tool and is being adopted by many of the world’s leading medical schools and institutions. VR Dental Simulators are becoming an essential part of modern education”.
