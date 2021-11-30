 
Tuesday November 30, 2021
Lahore

‘Expo Vaccination Centre no more needed’

November 30, 2021

LAHORE: While explaining health department’s decision to close down of Expo Vaccination Centre here on Monday, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said that, during RED (Reach Every Door) Vaccination Campaign, there is no need of the Expo Vaccination Centre to be functional as our teams visited door to door to provide vaccination.