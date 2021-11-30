Six PU scholars awarded PhDs

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars. Syed Muhammad Masood Alam, Tooba Ahmad, Samra Saeed, Salma Naseem, Ahsan Ullah and Ayisha Shaukat after approval of their theses.

Training: The three-day training session “Animal health monitoring framework” for DVM students concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Monday. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and Dr Javeed Gondal and 15 participants of training were present. Later, an interactive session of the vice-chancellor with the class representatives/girls representatives and proctors of different departments/classes was held. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad talked with students about the university life and wellbeing at the campus. He emphasised on interpersonal interaction between senior and junior students. He also described the benefit of acquisition of soft skills along with formal academics.

UET: Environment and Horticultural Society (EHS), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organised an exhibition of painting, sketching and calligraphy. The exhibition, held at Main Auditorium Complex, consisted of Inter Departmental Art and Painting Competitions. A large number of students from different departments participated in the competition. The exhibition depicted historical importance of the university. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar and Director Student Affairs Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser along with chairpersons of different departments also visited the exhibition.

MoU: The University of Law (ULaw) and Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) on Monday signed a partnership agreement to provide academic options to members of ICMA Pakistan. A ceremony was held here at ICMA where the agreement was signed and attended by senior officials from both the organisations. Present at this event were Professor Peter Crisp, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Law, Zia Ul Mustafa Awan, President ICMA Pakistan, Dr Andres Perez, Director Business School, The University of Law, Faisal Azeem, Managing Director - Pakistan, Global University Systems; Kelvin Jones, Director of International, Global University Systems; Sabahat Khan, Chief Operating Officer - Pakistan, Global University Systems and Aamir Ejaz Khan, Executive Director, ICMA Pakistan and senior members of ICMA Pakistan Council. As a result of this agreement, ICMA Pakistan’s associates and members will be given access to highly specialised masters degrees in Global Accounting and Financial Management at The University of Law at preferential rates. Students will be able to study these qualifications online whilst pursuing their employment or at one of the 12 teaching locations in the UK and Germany.