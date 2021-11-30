DA passes uplift projects resolutions

LAHORE: District Assembly of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) unanimously passed several resolutions regarding development projects for the provincial metropolis here on Monday.

The session was held at Jinnah Hall under the chairmanship of Lahore’s Lord Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javed. The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Nazir Ahmad Khan Swati, deputy mayors, district members and chairman. Various resolutions were presented by the members of the House in the meeting which were passed unanimously. These included resolutions regarding improving cleaning arrangements, rehabilitation and reconstruction of 12 gates of Lahore, construction and patch work of various roads, rehabilitation of accounts and funds of Union Councils, rehabilitation of dispensaries of Lahore, tenure of work charge recruited employees, giving risk allowance to MCL Employees, approval of commercial five marla and residential ten marla maps and non-printing of portrait of Quaid-e-Azam on counterfeit notes.

The session also passed special resolutions regarding prevention of dengue in Lahore and giving special ration packs for the poor, widows and orphans on Christmas day. The District Assembly also approved name of a Upper Mall Scheme Road and named it as Capt Affan Masood Shaheed Road. Addressing the members of the house, Lord Mayor said that the problems of all the Union Councils will be solved.