LAHORE: A young girl was gang-raped by three persons in the limits of North Cantt police on Monday. The victim (R), who hailed from Quetta Town Society, Karachi, fell in love with a boy named Haris on PUBG.

Haris asked her to come to Lahore as he wanted to marry her. She came to Lahore on Nov 23 and Haris took her to a hotel where he raped her for three days. At her insistence, he refused to marry her and left her at the railway station.

The victim was sitting there when two men Hassan and Waheed approached her and tricked her into hiring for a job. They put her in a car and took her to a bungalow on Sarwar Road and raped her.

Meanwhile, she took the opportunity and ran away. North Cantt police have registered a case against the culprits involved in the rape. CM and IG took notice of the incident, sought report from CCPO Lahore and directed him to round up the culprits as soon as possible.

Arrested: Sattukatla police registered a case against two men for hurling abuses and manhandling women near Wapda Town. The accused got infuriated when the riders of another car objected to the wrong overtake near Wapda Town. They manhandled the women and hurled life threats. On being informed, the police reached the spot and arrested the culprits.



Case registered: Mughalpura police registered a case against a club on Canal Bank in Mughalpura for holding music concert without permission on Sunday night. The case has been registered against the organisers and managers for conducting programme without permission, security and traffic plan besides violating Punjab Sound Systems Act, Corona Act and SOPs issued by the Punjab government.

Hit to death: A 28-year old man was killed by a speeding car in Haier police area on Monday. The victim Riaz was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death. The accused car rider drove away from the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Found dead: A 30-year old man was found dead the Gawalmandi area on Monday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict and died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.