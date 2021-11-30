Gold rate rises Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs1,000 per tola on Monday. According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs123,800 per tola.
Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs857 to Rs106,138. In the international market, gold rates increased by $7 to $1,794 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood same at Rs1,251.71.
