Echoes of the past

This refers to the editorial ‘When students march’ (November 28). It beautifully elucidates the issue and the roots of the problem which goes back to General Zia’s ban on students' organisations. Interestingly, if one looks at the past, particularly at the Pakistan Movement, one can see how pivotal Aligarh University and other varsities were in producing leaders who eventually headed the Pakistan Movement. Student unions are preparatory grounds for future politicians in any country. Students must be given knowledge and direction so that the country comes into the hands of mature, educated, and politically aware people. This is only possible when students are given the chance to participate in student politics so that they can learn and have a better environment to grow in.
Zohaib Baloch
Lasbela
