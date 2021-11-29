Imran delivering same speech for 15 years: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was delivering the same speech for the past 15 years.

She said the public across the country was deprived of basic necessities including flour and gas while PM Imran was still delivering the container days speeches. She said the government had no clue to the Rs40 billion corona relief funds while the sugar worth Rs40 billion was also misappropriated by the government.