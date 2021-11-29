Taliban delegation meets Qatari officials in Doha

DOHA: An Afghan delegation led by Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi has met with officials from various Qatari ministries and discussed a wide range of issues, Taliban officials said on Sunday.

The discussions come ahead of this week’s talks between the IEA delegation and the US special representative Thomas West, foreign media reported on Sunday.Officials in Doha, who are accompanying Muttaqi, include representatives from the Ministries of Education, Health, Finance, Security, and Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank).

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the foreign ministry, confirmed the delegation’s meetings and said: “Detailed discussions were held about political, humanitarian, economic and education issues.”

According to Balkhi, the Qatari officials pledged to continue to provide aid for Afghans. “Qatari officials stated they will continue to stand by the Afghans and will continue providing aid during the upcoming period,” added Balkhi According to Balkhi, the Afghan delegation thanked Qatar for assistance and for playing a positive role during the previous negotiations in Doha.