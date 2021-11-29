Dubai Expo is giving new identity to Pakistan: minister

LAHORE: Pakistan’s wonderful culture, heritage and other achievements are being presented in the best possible manner in Dubai Expo; this was stated by Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti while talking at a ceremony at the Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai on Sunday.

Secretary Youth Affairs Department Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and DG Javed Chohan briefed the participants thoroughly about Pakistan’s different products and their salient features. Vice-President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce Qasim Malik and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs said Pakistan Pavilion is ranked among world’s top three pavilions in Dubai Expo which is enough to gauge top quality of our commodities. “Our sports industry has reached up to one billion dollars. The sports gear and other equipment including footballs prepared in Pakistan are being liked across the world”.Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said that the Dubai Expo is giving a new identity to Pakistan. “Pakistani community should visit the Pakistan Pavilion to the maximum to make it a success,” he urged.

Mushaira: As part of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Centennial Gala, UET’s Literacy Society organised the 34th All Pakistan Mehfil-e-Mushaira. Renowned poets from across the country presented their poetry in the event. Around 3,000 UET students and faculty members attended the event which was presided over by famous poet Nazir Qaiser, while Ghulam Hussain Sajid was the chief guest. Renowned poet Tehzib Hafi, Hameeda Shaheen, Khurram Affaq, Saleem Sagar and many other poets presented their poetry. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and other officials also attended the ceremony.