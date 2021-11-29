Smart move?

The TLP must be held accountable for challenging the writ of the state. Instead, the government has removed the TLP from the list of proscribed organisations.
Much damage has already been done by extremism in the last decade. Now it is rearing its ugly head again. One fears that the government’s decision will have severe repercussions. It must revisit its decision in the larger interest of the country.
A K Meo
Kasur
