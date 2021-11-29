 
close
Monday November 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Smart move?

November 29, 2021

The TLP must be held accountable for challenging the writ of the state. Instead, the government has removed the TLP from the list of proscribed organisations.

Much damage has already been done by extremism in the last decade. Now it is rearing its ugly head again. One fears that the government’s decision will have severe repercussions. It must revisit its decision in the larger interest of the country.

A K Meo

Kasur