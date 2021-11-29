For the love of language

There was a time when Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television were considered institutions where imparting language proficiency was an important domain. Lexicographers and linguistic experts were hired to train newcomers. Newspapers and the silver screen did the same. As a result, people enjoyed and maintained a high standard of language.
Those days are gone now, and it seems difficult – if not impossible – to restore the language to its true shape. We have neither the time, nor the need to take care of or preserve the language. Urdu language itself is the biggest victim of the modern era. While it is true that there should be ease in communication, language is still integral to our identity. It is our collective responsibility to preserve it.
Dr Syed Qamar Abbas
Karachi
