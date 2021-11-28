Stray dogs maul 12 people in RY Khan

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Stray dogs mauled 12 people here.
The dogs bit 12-year-old Shahzad of Chowk Baga, six-year-old Rehana Bibi of Raknpur, 17-year-old Hassanullah of Noorwali, 14-year-old Shahbaz Ahmed of Pirwali, Muhammad Sultan, 39-year-old Yaqub of Yusuf Colony, seven-year-old Kajal of Rasoolpur, 13-year-old Iqra Bibi of Jinnah Park, three-year-old Saba Bibi of Basti Talib Hussain, three-year-old Sadaqat of Pir Abdul Malik and many others.
ISLAMABAD: A cycle race -“Tour De Waziristan” being organized to promote tourism in the tribal region of South...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril on Saturday visited the Port of Manila, Philippines as part of goodwill...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has sought arguments on the maintainability of a suit filed by the Bank of Punjab ...
ISLAMABAD: Revamping tax system from regressive to progressive through changing culture at the Federal Board of...
KABUL: The Islamic Emirate Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund’s first public speech was aired on Saturday...
RISALPUR: The PAF organised the All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest-2021 at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan,...