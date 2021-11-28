Khalistan referendum: UK police rubbish SFJ London office raid

LONDON: The Scotland Yard has said it didn’t raid the West London office of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) after several Indian media organisations carried the sensational news that detectives of the Metropolitan Police had carried out an intelligence-led raid on the pro-Khalistan group over the alleged fraud in Khalistan Referendum.

India’s largest news agency Asian News International (ANI) reported falsely that on November 15, 2021, the Scotland Yard seized material during a raid on the SFJ office at Sadda Superstore, 356 Bath Road, Hounslow TW4 7DE.

It alleged that the seized material including machines and documents was used to fake the voting turnout of the Khalistan Referendum campaign run by the SFJ across the UK.

A Scotland Yard source said no such raid took place at the Hounslow office of the Sikhs for Justice at Sadda Superstore, 356 Bath Road, Hounslow TW4 7DE on November 15, 2021.

The Indian media said that a Pakistani-lined man was arrested during the raid but no arrest was made as no such raid took place.

The latest anti-Sikh propaganda news on the Khalistan movement comes two days after the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) and the BBC exposed in a major publication that Twitter had shut down hundreds of social media accounts which were involved in targeted campaigning against Sikhs and supporters of Khalistan.

The CIR report titled “Analysis of the #RealSikh Influence Operation” identified a core network of fake accounts that targeted “other accounts supportive of Indian nationalism to spread and amplify the content and narratives generated by the core network”.

The Sikhs for Justice has been running a massive Khalistan referendum campaign across the UK in which thousands of Sikhs have taken part to voice support for Khalistan.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, general counsel of SFJ, said the official response of Metropolitan Police denying the raid on the SFJ London office has debunked the fake news by cronies of India such as ANI, CNN and News18 which concocted stories about confiscation of electronic devices and documents pertaining to the referendum.

"The SFJ will hold ANI editors and CNN and News18 anchors Ananad Narasimhan, Manoj Gupta and Sushant Sareen accountable for running fake, malicious and hate mongering propaganda against pro-Khalistan British Sikhs to incite violence against the global supporters of Khalistan referendum on account of their political opinion and lawfully protected political activity (voting in Khalistan referendum). “We believe in ballots, not bullets.

The Khalistan referendum voting which started on October 31 in London is continuing,” added Pannun who is camping in Switzerland for the December 10 voting in Geneva.