FO calls RSS chief’s remarks ‘delusional thinking’', Rejects call for ‘undoing’ of Partition as highly provocative, irresponsible

ISLAMABAD: Appalled by remarks made by India’s RSS chief on Thursday, the Foreign Office (FO) said these were “delusional thinking” and “historical revision”, and certainly not the first time that such remarks have been made.

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of RSS, during a book launch, called for ‘undoing’ of the Partition, saying this was the only way to address the pain of the people.

“Pakistan completely rejects and strongly condemns these highly provocative and irresponsible remarks. We have repeatedly highlighted the threat posed to regional peace and stability by the toxic mix of the extremist ‘Hindutva’ ideology (Hindu Rashtra) and expansionist foreign policy (Akhund Bharat) being pursued by the ruling RSS-BJP dispensation in India”, pointed out the Foreign Office.

Instead the BJP and its ideological fountainhead RSS was advised to refrain from making such provocative and irresponsible statements, rather accept the established realities, and learn to follow the imperatives of peaceful coexistence.

“In the internal context, this dangerous mindset aims to completely marginalise and dispossess the minorities in India. In the external dimension, it poses an existential threat to all of India’s neighbours in South Asia,” said the Foreign Office.

Pakistan also sent a warning to India saying it had has consistently opposed India’s hegemonic impulses and demonstrated a firm resolve to thwart any aggressive designs.

“While committed to peace, the people and armed forces of Pakistan are fully capable of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” was the message sent.

As a reminder, India was told that the world is witness to the systematic usurpation of the rights of minorities, especially Muslims, in India and the unabated repression of Kashmiris in IIOJK [Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir].

“The reckless misadventures of India, including in February 2019, that seriously imperilled regional peace and stability are also in front of the world,” said the FO.