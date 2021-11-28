ANF claims arresting three drug peddlers

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday claimed to have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in drugs peddling in Karachi.
ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal police intercepted a car in Liaquatabad and found 14 kilogrammes of hashish concealed in hidden compartments in the vehicle. The ANF spokesperson said the suspects were members of an interprovincial gang of smugglers and were trying to deliver the drugs to a client.
