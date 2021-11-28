 
close
Sunday November 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

ANF claims arresting three drug peddlers

By Our Correspondent
November 28, 2021
ANF claims arresting three drug peddlers

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday claimed to have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in drugs peddling in Karachi.

ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal police intercepted a car in Liaquatabad and found 14 kilogrammes of hashish concealed in hidden compartments in the vehicle. The ANF spokesperson said the suspects were members of an interprovincial gang of smugglers and were trying to deliver the drugs to a client.