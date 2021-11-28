PIA expands flights to S Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced expanding its flight operation to Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom relaxed Covid-19 restrictions from Dec 1, a statement said on Saturday.

The airline now to operate 35 flights a week to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a presser.

He said the flights would be operated to Saudi cities such as Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Al Qassim from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar.

The spokesman said some different category flights of the national flag-carrier were already operating, and now the operation would be further expanded after easing of sanctions from December.

However, he made it clear that passengers departing from Dec 1,2021 would have to comply with a five-day quarantine requirement in accordance with Saudi laws.