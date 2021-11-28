After Nimrita Kumari's mysterious murder, another medical student from the same college allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room. Neither the victim’s friends nor her family feel that she would commit suicide, although post-mortem reports are pending.
Such mysterious ‘suicides’ question the credibility of the university management. They must look into their system and probe into the problems that are leading students to such steps. There is restlessness among parents who send their daughters to the college with hopes for their children’s bright future. The government should conduct investigations to find the causes of these mysterious deaths.
Sajjad Hussain Cheehani
Agra
This refers to the editorial ‘Nasla demolition’ . The editorial discusses a pressing issue. Unsuspecting buyers...
At present, no single ideology can bring prosperity to a nation, as no ideology is perfect. In a world infested by the...
This refers to the article ‘All glam, no dam’ by Salaar Khan. The writer has adroitly discussed the matter of...
The State Bank of Pakistan has increased the interest rate to 8.75 percent which is a big increment of 150 basis...
Residents of Balochistan are once again confronting a gas crisis. Every winter, gas pressure across the province...
Pakistan is currently the fourth most expensive country and the policies of the incumbent government are responsible...