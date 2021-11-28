After Nimrita Kumari's mysterious murder, another medical student from the same college allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room. Neither the victim’s friends nor her family feel that she would commit suicide, although post-mortem reports are pending.

Such mysterious ‘suicides’ question the credibility of the university management. They must look into their system and probe into the problems that are leading students to such steps. There is restlessness among parents who send their daughters to the college with hopes for their children’s bright future. The government should conduct investigations to find the causes of these mysterious deaths.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra