CM orders SNGPL to resolve low gas pressure issue

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday directed the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) to resolve the gas low-pressure issue in Peshawar and other parts of KP within the next 48 hours.

He issued the order as he called the SNGPL officials to his office. Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra was present on this occasion as well, said a handout.

Mahmood Khan told the SNGPL general manager that low gas pressure in the province, particularly in Peshawar, would not be tolerated in any case. He said the ongoing projects for the rehabilitation and improvement of gas supply infrastructure in the province would be completed as soon as possible to ensure an uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers during the current winter season.

The SNGPL general manager assured the chief minister the issue of the low pressure of gas in the province, especially in Peshawar, would be resolved on a priority basis.

He assured a significant improvement within the next two to three days and the low-pressure issue would be resolved.

The SNGPL general manager said a 24/7 control room had been established to address consumers’ complaints about the low pressure of the gas, adding consumers can lodge complaints on landline number 091-9217777and staff deputed in the control room would take immediate steps to address the complaint.

Briefing about the projects for rehabilitation of gas supply in the provincial capital Peshawar, the SNGPL general manager said 63 KM pipeline has been replaced at a cost of Rs104 million during the last financial year.

He added that the 123km pipeline would be replaced during the current financial year with a total cost of Rs203 million in the Peshawar district.

The SNGPL chief said work was underway on various other projects of rehabilitation of gas infrastructure in other districts.