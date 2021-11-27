Parents of dead medical student demand JIT

SUKKUR: The parents of a fourth-year student of Chandka Medical College Larkana, Noshin Shah, who had committed suicide in her hostel room, have demanded to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe their deceased daughter’s alleged suicide case.

Reports said Syed Hidayatullah Shah, father of the deceased girl, had rejected the post mortem report, in which it was revealed that the cause of the death was hanging from the rope. They demanded the formation of a JIT and clearly mentioned that they were not satisfied with the college administration of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana.

They added that they are satisfied with the investigation carried out by the police, but the university admin has not cooperated with them. The fourth-year student of Chandka Medical College Larkana, Noshin Shah, had committed suicide at her hostel room two days ago.