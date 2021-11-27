Parents of dead medical student demand JIT

SUKKUR: The parents of a fourth-year student of Chandka Medical College Larkana, Noshin Shah, who had committed suicide in her hostel room, have demanded to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe their deceased daughter’s alleged suicide case.
Reports said Syed Hidayatullah Shah, father of the deceased girl, had rejected the post mortem report, in which it was revealed that the cause of the death was hanging from the rope. They demanded the formation of a JIT and clearly mentioned that they were not satisfied with the college administration of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana.
They added that they are satisfied with the investigation carried out by the police, but the university admin has not cooperated with them. The fourth-year student of Chandka Medical College Larkana, Noshin Shah, had committed suicide at her hostel room two days ago.
LAHORE: Investigation police teams arrested 11 criminals involved in murders and robberies.
OKARA: Two women were raped in separate incidents here on Friday. In the first incident, daughter-in-law of Hameed...
KABUL: The delegations of the Islamic Emirate and the US are set to meet in Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.The...
SUKKUR: A man on Friday gunned down his wife after declaring her ‘Kari’ in district Kashmore. Reports said accused...
SUKKUR: Three different incidents of suicides were reported from Sanghar, Umarkot and Khairpur districts on...
KARACHI: The direct election for mayor in a city like Karachi is not humanly possible given its massive size and so...