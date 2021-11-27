Sarwar meets Scottish Parliament’s speaker, others

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Friday had a meeting with Scottish Parliament's Speaker Alison Johnstone, Glasgow's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Health Hamza Yousaf, Pam Gosal, the first Sikh female member of the Scottish Parliament, and other members of the Scottish parliament.

Sarwar was welcomed by the speaker and other members of the Scottish parliament to the Parliament's Gallery. Alison Johnstone arranged a lunch in Sarwar’s honour. Nicola Sturgeon assured cooperation in various fields including health and education. Sarwar invited Nicola Sturgeon to visit Pakistan.

During the meeting, peace and stability in Afghanistan, Pakistan's role for peace in the region and other issues were discussed. According to a statement issued from the Governor’s House, Sarwar reached Glasgow in the first phase of his visit to the UK. He visited the Scottish parliament along with Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar and others.

When Sarwar came to the Guest Gallery to see proceedings of the Scottish parliament, the speaker along with the first minister and other members welcomed him. Later, Sarwar met Sarah Boyack, member of Scottish parliament.

They discussed different issues including Afghanistan. Sarwar briefed her on the steps taken to restore peace in Afghanistan and in other areas, on which Sara Boyack praised Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

During the visit to Glasgow, Sarwar also met Pam Gosal who termed the facilities provided to the Sikh community in Pakistan a sign of great love for the minorities in Pakistan. She said the Sikh community has always considered Pakistan as its second home and Sikh pilgrims visiting Pakistan always return happy. Sarwar met Scottish parliament member Alex Cole-Hamilton. In addition to promoting cooperation in various fields, special talks were held on peace and stability in Afghanistan. Sarwar said Glasgow’s first minister has assured cooperation and willingness to work together in various areas including health and education in Punjab, for which “we will soon formulate strategies so that matters can move forward”.