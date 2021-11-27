No help for Arif Naqvi from Pak govt

LONDON: Arif Naqvi, the former Abraaj boss and a friend to top Pakistani ruling and business elite across the political divide, faces serious threat of extradition to the US from London and nearly 300 years in prison on some of the most damning and dangerous charges levelled by the US authorities of alleged white-collar crime which he denies vehemently.

Naqvi appears not to have received any help from the people who were very close to him both in the hierarchy of PTI, many of whom are now part of the government as well as in the opposition PMLN.

When Pakistani-citizen Arif Naqvi was arrested on arrival in the UK at the request of the US in April 2019, it was reported in the court from telephone call logs that the last few people he had called prior to boarding the flight were Prime Minister Imran Khan and at least half a dozen cabinet members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Naqvi had returned to London after holding a series of high-profile meetings in Islamabad and there were rumours that he was soon to formally become part of the PTI government to advise on the national economic and investment policies.

There was hope in Pakistan that at some stage the government will enter the equation and rally to the support of Naqvi but there does not appear to have been any kind of assistance from the Pakistani state for one of its own who invested billions in Pakistan, got others to invest and did commendable patriotic public service, including through Aman Foundation in Karachi.

Conversely, the government of Pakistan was quick to provide a character certificate in the court for another Pakistani whose extradition was sought by the US on drugs import allegations which are taken very seriously by the US government but in Arif Naqvi’s case, it appears that no diplomatic or political intervention of any kind has occurred, especially in view of Arif Naqvi denying the alleged wrongdoing and his previously untainted record in global business and philanthropy.

There are clear examples, where lobbying and diplomatic effort have stopped extradition bids with extradition being an area of law which often has political undertones with many states stepping up in cases involving their own citizens but, in this case, Pakistan seems to be doing nothing even though there is so much that it can do in terms of diplomatic discussions.

The UK Home Secretary Priti Patel was quick to endorse the Westminster Magistrates’ Court to extradite Naqvi to the US and the matter is now close to a decision at the London High Court, awaiting prior clarity and decision on a similar point of law in another case where extradition is being sought by India.

On the other hand, the UK Home Secretary has delayed her decision by an additional two months for unspecified reasons in the case of British businessman Mike Lynch who faces similar US charges related to the $11 billion sale of his company, Autonomy, to Hewlett Packard and whose extradition to the US had similarly been ordered by the lower court. The delay happened after senior Tory government politicians, led by former minister David Davies, made a request to the Home Secretary.

This apparent contradiction casts a spotlight on the politics of extradition more widely and does provoke important questions around the widely regarded as flawed UK/US extradition treaty originally devised in 2005 with counterterrorism in mind but in reality, it most often appears to be used in white collar cases as an instrument of the judicial activism of the US Department of Justice.