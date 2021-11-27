Education at risk

This refers to the letter ‘The educated half’ by Nasim Gul (November 25). The sorry state of the education system in remote areas of Pakistan is not new, and the literacy rate of women who belongs to villages is horrible. According to Unicef, of the 8.6 million girls enrolled at the primary level, only 2.8 million continue with secondary education.

Most girls who are forced to drop out are married. They are then supposed to work in their homes and on farms. There is a dire need to change the system and end discrimination against women and girls. Opening schools is not the real challenge – encouraging people to send their girls to these school is.

Gull Bhutto

Ubauro