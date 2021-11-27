Pandafly drone flies in Dubai Expo

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading food delivery company, Foodpanda exhibited its food delivery drone ‘Pandafly’ at Pakistan’s pavilion in Dubai Expo, a statement said on Friday.

“We are excited to be present at the Pakistan Pavilion to showcase our state of the art drone for food delivery,” CEO of Foodpanda Nauman Sikandar Mirza said while praising the government’s support.

He said the event was a testament to the company’s commitment to grow and innovate through adoption of disruptive technology, as well as showcase tremendous support and an enabling environment offered by the government for continued growth and investment in the technology sector.

Pakistan Consul General Dubai Hassan Afzal Khan was also present at the event. Expressing his views, he said, “e-commerce and use of technology to serve the citizens is definitely the future.”

“We wish Foodpanda all the best in now turning this pilot project into a regular operational service,” he added.

Also present at the event, Chairperson Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Dr. Erfa Iqbal said he was delighted to see that through e-commerce we [Pakistani] are able to increase the overall economic activity.”

As a country, we still have a long way to go and thus, we need to keep on advancing on our efforts to create favorable business environment and make such technological revolution possible, he added.