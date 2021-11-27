NH&MP Raising Day

LAHORE:Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura celebrated NH&MP 25th Raising Day in a befitting manner on Friday. A guard of honour was presented at NH&MP Shuhda's Monument to present salutation to the martyrs of NH&MP. The Commandant NH&MP Training College along with other Motorway police officers also cut the cake on this occasion. At the end of the ceremony, all the motorway police officers renewed their commitment to devote all their energies and capabilities for the development of their country and the pride of this department.