NH&MP Raising Day

LAHORE:Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura celebrated NH&MP 25th Raising Day in a befitting manner on Friday. A guard of honour was presented at NH&MP Shuhda's Monument to present salutation to the martyrs of NH&MP. The Commandant NH&MP Training College along with other Motorway police officers also cut the cake on this occasion. At the end of the ceremony, all the motorway police officers renewed their commitment to devote all their energies and capabilities for the development of their country and the pride of this department.
LAHORE:Renowned multilingual calligrapher Okasha Sahil was awarded two gold medals by two reputed organisations and a...
LAHORE:Researchers from the Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives , LUMS and Princeton University are...
LAHORE:HR Department of the University of Management and Technology organised Long Service Award ceremony to honour...
LAHORE:Punjab govt on Friday has decided to appoint former Test cricketer Shahid Afridi as Ambassador of Youth Affairs...
LAHORE:Professor Dr Samra Mohsin Khan presented a paper titled “Trade, Peshawar and development of Mohalla...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore and Yozgat Bozok University , Turkey, have signed an MoU for research...