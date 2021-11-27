Five robbers held after ‘encounter’

LAHORE:Lahore police arrested five robbers after two encounters while their accomplices successfully escaped on Friday.

According to details, six robbers were on their way from Multan Road towards Manga Mandi after looting citizens. Upon being informed, Manga and Sundar police chased the dacoits who opened fire on the police. During the police retaliation, four dacoits were injured and arrested. The injured robbers were identified as Waheed, Atif, Adeel and Umair.

Meanwhile, a robber Fahad Hussain involved in robbery with a citizen Hafiz Naimat in Ghaziabad area was arrested on the spot. Later, police raided in Tajbagh area to arrest his accomplices with the help of arrested accused. During the raid, Shehryar, a co-accused of the arrested accused, along with an unknown accused, opened fire on the police; as a result Fahad received a bullet injury. The injured robbers were admitted to hospitals.

liquor seized: Dolphin Squad arrested an accused in the limits of Chowki Sher Shah and recovered 33 bottles of liquor from his possession. The accused was identified as Maqbool. Samanabad police arrested a criminal record holder Sajidoon Subhani. Millat Park Investigation police arrested two proclaimed offenders Shakeel Masih and Shan Masih.

kidnapped: A businessman was kidnapped by some unidentified persons in Harbanspura police area. Police registered a case and recovered the stolen car and mobile phone left by the accused in the deserted area. Malik Rashid, a resident of Baghbanpura, left home to go to the warehouse two days ago, but did not reach the warehouse.

arrested: Investigation police teams arrested 11 criminals involved in murders and robberies. Shahdara Investigation police arrested Hamid Butt, Shahzeb Butt and Ali Shehzad for killing one Hasnain. Misri Shah police arrested Farhan alias Shamo for harassing a 13-year old girl Nisha Khan. Ghalib Market police arrested Bashiran Bibi and her brother Shahid Ali for killing her husband Imran. Ichhra police arrested Shahzeb alias Shaba, Osama Tanveer and Wasif alias Baba for killing Waqas and rounded up two robbers and recovered cell phones and illegal firearms.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,010 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 1,050 were injured. Out of this, 606 people were seriously injured who were shifted to hospitals.