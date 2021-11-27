Utilities told to ensure water, power at sites proposed for resettlement of displaced persons

Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmed Shah on Thursday visited proposed sites for the resettlement of the people displaced by the anti-encroachment operations along the Gujjar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs.

The resettlement is going to take place in an area under the jurisdiction of the Malir Development Authority (MDA). The purpose of the visit, according to Shah, was the immediate resettlement of the families affected by the anti-encroachment drives.

He directed officers to formulate an action plan on an emergency basis in view of the need for immediate resettlement of all the affected families. He also directed Karachi Water and Sewerage Board officials to lay a complete network of water and sewerage lines before the proper resettlement of the affected people.

The local government secretary ordered implementation of water storage plan and asked officials to keep him updated about developments regarding establishment of water reservoirs in the area on a regular basis. Shah also monitored the MDA’s actions against illegal occupiers of lands and issued the directive that even an illegally constructed brick should be uprooted.

In a meeting with electric officials before the formal commencement of the visit, the he said the Sindh government was keen on providing permanent and uninterrupted power supply to the proposed residential colony for the resettlement of the anti-encroachment drive victims.

Shah asked the K-Electric and MDA officials to fulfil all the legal requirements to ensure the provision of electricity for the 6,500 affected people on a priority basis and complete the process of comprehensive policy making in view of future needs. He said that instructions had been issued to all the concerned development agencies for speedy and successful resettlement of the displaced persons.