Student activists demand restoration of unions

As part of the countrywide campaign, a large number of students and activists on Friday took part in a rally to demand of the government to restore the students union at the education institutions and provide better education facilities.

Held under the banner of Progressive Students Collective (PSC), the rally started at Regal Chowk and ended at the Karachi Press Club where leaders of various student groups demanded the restoration of student unions in educational institutes and a five per cent increase in the education budget.

Speakers also demanded the removal of law enforcement personnel from campuses, provision of internet service in all cities, release of students from jails and provision of student cards for free travelling and health facilities. They also rejected the administration's claim that unions vitiate atmosphere in educational institutions.

Rehman Babar, the Pashtun Students Federation Sindh president, said that only religious politics was freely allowed in the country and outdated syllabus was being taught at the educational institutions, resulting in society's regression.

“The ban on unions was imposed by a dictator to suppress the voice of students,” Babar said. He urged the government to lift the ban so that competent politicians could be produced for the country.

A girl speaker said that female students were increasingly becoming unsafe on campuses. She demanded the formation of women's harassment committees in educational institutes and giving representation to female students. Participants at the event also called for observing April 13 as the day of martyrdom of Mashal Khan, a student who was lynched by a mob in the Wali Khan University in Mardan in 2018.