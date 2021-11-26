Milad held

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University’s Employees Welfare Association (EWA) organised a ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ in the main auditorium of university’s academic complex.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum was the special guest of the ceremony.

Prof. Allama Muhammad Sajjad Sajid, Allama Noor Hussain, Qamar Aziz Naqshbandi, Zaheer Abbas, Fakhar Abbas Kahut, Muhammad Shams Ilyas Al-Khairi recited naats in honour of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). In his address, Prof. Muhammad Sajjad Sajid said that whoever loves Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) becomes the beloved of Allah.