Forex reserves drop to $22.773bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $22.773 billion in the week ended Nov 19, 2021, from $23.550 billion a week ago, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The reserves held by the SBP decreased by $691 million to $16.254 billion, mainly due to external debt repayment, it said in a statement. The reserves of commercial banks also fell to $6.519 billion from $6.605 billion.
KARACHI: Implementation of all conditions of International Monetary Fund will put an enormous burden of Rs800 billion...
KARACHI: Supporting vision of a digital Pakistan, multinational software corporation, SAP, brought together industry...
Paris: Whether it is the heating bill, pump prices or making the weekly run to the supermarket, consumers are having...
LAHORE: Consensus is broad that economy is in the direst of straits with pessimists seeing no revival whatsoever...
Beijing: China´s CO2 emissions fell in the third quarter for the first time since the country reopened from Covid-19...
ISLAMABAD: Shaukat Tarin, Adviser to PM on Finance, will inaugurate Pakistan’s first Professional Clearing Member ...