Forex reserves drop to $22.773bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $22.773 billion in the week ended Nov 19, 2021, from $23.550 billion a week ago, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

The reserves held by the SBP decreased by $691 million to $16.254 billion, mainly due to external debt repayment, it said in a statement. The reserves of commercial banks also fell to $6.519 billion from $6.605 billion.