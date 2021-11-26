 
Friday November 26, 2021
World

Ethiopia admonishes US

By AFP
November 26, 2021

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country, warning such statements could harm ties. Crowds of government supporters protested outside the US and British embassies in the capital Addis Ababa, waving Ethiopian flags and chanting "Stop foreign meddling" and "Stop fake news".