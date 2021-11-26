Eight killed in bombing near Mogadishu school

Mogadishu: Eight people were killed in a car bombing near a school in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said, the latest attack claimed by the Al-Shabaab group in the troubled country. Anguished parents rushed to the scene of the blast, which wrecked the school building, as injured students were taken to hospitals around the city.
Addis Ababa: Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions...
Athens: The Greek government on Thursday denied to AFP that its intelligence service was spying on journalists, days...
Paris: The city of Paris cracked down on e-scooter speed on Thursday, saying rented scooters would be capped at 10...
Manila: Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to...
Calais, France: Britain and France on Thursday called for a coordinated European response to stop people-trafficking...
Paris: French fishermen will on Friday block ferry traffic into three Channel ports and the movement of goods through...