Friday November 26, 2021
World

Eight killed in bombing near Mogadishu school

By AFP
November 26, 2021
Mogadishu: Eight people were killed in a car bombing near a school in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said, the latest attack claimed by the Al-Shabaab group in the troubled country. Anguished parents rushed to the scene of the blast, which wrecked the school building, as injured students were taken to hospitals around the city.