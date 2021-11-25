NTDC starts work on reducing power outages

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company (Ltd) has started work on 113km-long 500 kV double circuit quad bundle Transmission Line, which will help in reducing the forced load-shedding in Lahore, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala Districts.

Construction has been started on transmission line from Nokkhar grid station Gujranwala to Lahore North Grid Station which will be subsequently connected with HVDC Converter Station, Lahore for dispersal of power.

While addressing the ground-breaking ceremony, held here Wednesday, Managing Director, NTDC Engr Manzoor Ahmad said that the project will facilitate the dispersal of power from +660 kV bipolar convertor station Lahore by connecting the two 500 kV circuits of HVAC transmission lines with the National Grid.

The Project will also help in dispersal of 969MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project with National Grid. He said that the transmission line project will be completed with the cost of Rs 8,305 million. The project will help in improvement of voltage profile and power supply system of Lesco and Gepco areas. It will help in reducing the forced load shedding in the areas of Ravi, Kala Shah Kaku, Ghazi Road, Bund Road, Muridke, Kamoke, Sheikhupura and Gujranwala.

In addition to improve the reliability & stability of NTDC, Lesco and Gepco networks, the project will cater for the growing electricity demand of consumers of aforementioned areas. He said that the project will also support the govt’s plan for rural electrification programme in terms of village electrification. The project will also help to meet the demand of agri, industrial and commercial consumers which will increase income generation and job opportunities of the relevant areas.

Manzoor said that NTDC is ambitiously working on different projects of transmission lines and grid stations across the country and construction work is being completed on fast track. Vice-President CET Ms Zhang Lei, senior officers of NTDC, Nespak and Chinese construction company CET were also present during the ground breaking ceremony.