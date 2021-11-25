PML-Q expresses concern over Punjab LG system

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), coalition partner of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday expressed concern over the new local government system in the province.
The PML-Q ministers, during the Punjab cabinet meeting expressed reservations about the new local government system in the province. Provincial Minister Bao Rizwan left after expressing reservations at the cabinet meeting.
Bao Rizwan said, the PML-Q ministers were not consulted about the new local government system, adding that the PML-Q leader should be taken in confidence regarding new local bodies system.
ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded the government lift ban on student unions and...
FAISALABAD: The district authorities have imposed Rs 1.2 million fines on violators of atmosphere. The authorities...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has sought replies from the federal government and the Security Exchange Commission of...
SUKKUR: A famous Sindhi language storywriter and novelist Rasool Memon died in Mirpurkhas after cardiac arrest on...
SUKKUR: The body of a fourth year medical student was found hanging from a fan in a room of Chandka Medical College...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communications Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said Maryam Nawaz is...