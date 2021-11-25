PML-Q expresses concern over Punjab LG system

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), coalition partner of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday expressed concern over the new local government system in the province.

The PML-Q ministers, during the Punjab cabinet meeting expressed reservations about the new local government system in the province. Provincial Minister Bao Rizwan left after expressing reservations at the cabinet meeting.

Bao Rizwan said, the PML-Q ministers were not consulted about the new local government system, adding that the PML-Q leader should be taken in confidence regarding new local bodies system.