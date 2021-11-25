Capt Safdar predicts series of telltale ‘movies’

ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader and husband of Maryam Nawaz Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar on Wednesday predicted of the arrival of a cinema scope movie of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, anticipating even more tell-tale movies of some big wigs of the country soon, reported local media.

Talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend his case hearing on Wednesday, Capt (R) Safdar predicted that after the episode of the leaked audio tape of ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, more revealing things would follow that would expose some high-ups relaxing in swimming pools or lying in the washrooms. He foretold that many films of the big wigs would come to light.

A journalist put a question to him who was the director of this film. He replied: “A common Pakistani. The same Pakistani who tells Quaid-i-Azam that Pakistan has become weak and broken into two parts.” About PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, his son-in-law retorted it was a family secret. But whenever he returns, about 0.4 to 0.5 million people would welcome him at the Lahore airport.

When a journalist asked him that last time PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif couldn’t reach the airport to receive Nawaz, Mr Safdar replied ‘who can stand in front of tanks and cannons. But this time, it will not happen. The history of Turkey will be repeated here. They were lucky, they arrested me from Rawalpindi’.